we found this excellent girl. We decrease in love and circumstances happened to be great. Sooner or later she and her son relocated in beside me and my child.

I texted another woman who had been simply a platonic friend. Whenever she watched we texted another woman, she freaked-out. She remained in my back bed room for a whole week and refused to allow me to keep in touch with the lady.

She then fell the “let us just be buddies” bomb on me personally. She nonetheless resides with me and I also’m really a lot deeply in love with the girl.

What must I do?

-James (California)

Dr. Wendy Walsh’s Answer:

Dear James,

I have to be honest. You moved too quickly and uprooted the everyday lives of two innocent young ones.

And from now on you found your new really love provides really poor dispute quality skills, if not a personality condition. Stonewalling will be the single most useful predictor of divorce proceedings.

My personal guidance: individual and look for family counseling for your boy while. While your own sweetheart desires also a relationship along with you, you should insist she seek counseling along with you to master some healthier interaction types.

It is a distinctive possible opportunity to design some healthier habits for the kids. Being a doormat to this lady don’t draw in her really love right back. Grow a backbone and place the youngsters’ requirements very first.

If she doesn’t respect that, after that she doesn’t deserve your own love.

