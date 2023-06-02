Reader Question:

My ex remains in love me and I’m online dating his best friend. About 4 or 5 months in the past, we broke up with my personal date of seven months. We just weren’t right any longer. Today per month and a half later, he confessed he has and always will cherish me personally.

Note: i am an adolescent, so this is different relationship than grownups.

What’s the correct thing to do?

-Rebekah (United States Of America)

Dr. Wendy Walsh’s Response:

Dear Rebekah:

What’s the “right” action to take is a really different question from just what “should” i really do. This is not an etiquette question. This is certainly a concern regarding your thoughts, the thoughts of your ex-boyfriend in addition to thoughts of their best friend.

You have got rather a nest of thoughts to consider here, darling. The very best i will perform should describe a few pre-determined questions so that you can think about.

To start with, when he was actually the man you’re dating, did you separation since you two were not suitable or because you skipped the opportunity to learn some dispute resolution abilities?

And it is your partner truly in love with you now, or have you ever much more attractive since you are keeping hands with his closest friend?

And think about the objectives of their friend? Is the guy competing together with friend or becoming a attentive sweetheart?

We disagree to you about a very important factor. Dating for youths isn’t really distinct from matchmaking for grownups. Every union we’ve influences almost every other relationship we’re going to have. Our company is training our selves as good companion our lives.

Are you learning how to end up being kind, loyal and honest while getting clear about getting your requirements came across? Or have you been bowing to pressures from guys in tries to feel “liked.”

My recommendation: work out who you happen to be, what you need and connect that obviously to both teenage boys. It really is how you feel that matter right here.

