Reader Question:

i enjoy he and he states he really likes myself. We’ve got texted for the past few days, but now while I text him, it takes him hours to reply.

I do not like to seem compulsive, but i wish to consult with him.

Ought I simply not text him and expect him to content me?

-Danielle (Ohio)

Dr. Wendy Walsh’s Answer:

Dear Danielle,

I have two bits of advice obtainable.

1. End texting. Wait for his phone call or ask him to phone next time he texts.

2. Stop chasing after him. Males don’t like to hunt in a zoo.

Maybe you have lost this package with your zealousness. The next occasion you will contain yourself and allow him perform the chasing.

Remember, sperm chases egg. Perhaps not the reverse.

