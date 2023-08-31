To write a convincing argumentative term paper, it’s important to analyze the subject from a neutral point of view Find reliable sources, and present convincing arguments. To write a good argument paper, choose an interesting subject and avoid dealing with topics that are boring or insolvable. You should only research from reliable sources like the local library or archives. Avoid using sources that are more than five or ten years old. The conclusion should summarise your research and present a strong argument.

Argumentative term paper



There are a variety of ways to write an argumentative term paper. It is crucial to write an argument that is clear and anticipate any objections, and then cite reliable sources. Recognizing the objections you face can help you improve your critical thinking skills and arguments. Also consider ways to convince readers to accept your point of view. Here are five suggestions to help you write a great argumentative term paper.

1. Pick a topic that is argued for research. A topic is simple to research if it’s something you’re personally passionate about. Make sure it fits within your course curriculum and is broad enough to be a topic you can elaborate on in a lengthy paper. Be aware of your age and academic requirements. Once you’ve settled on your topic, begin investigating it. It may take some time to do your research, but it’s well worth it. You can find sample papers for many topics such as social and historical issues.

Common topics



Students often wonder how to come up with great arguments for their paper topics. You can choose a controversial issue and write about it. For example you might argue that judging beauty contests by appearance is not a good idea or that allowing transgender people to enter elite institutions is an excellent idea. You could also write about how the Black Lives Matter movement promotes inclusion. You can choose to write about any topic you choose however, you must do extensive research before you begin writing.

You will need to make objective judgments when writing an argumentative piece. After brainstorming a few ideas, you’ll need create a list of them. Talk to your mentor to decide which ones you like the best and which ones you want to further develop. Argumentative term papers are a great method of proving your authority on a controversial subject. A common argumentative topic is cyberbullying, if people should be punished for being sexy, or whether lottery tickets are the best idea.

Research sources



Like any academic piece research sources for argumentative term papers written by students should be done with care and patiently. Scholarly sources must be thoroughly scrutinized to ensure their authenticity. Be wary of commercial or political ideas when reading scholarly sources, so take care to stay clear of them. Be cautious when you visit university or business websites, as these may contain advertising, which could be detrimental to your research.

A journal article written for a scholarly audience will be different from the content of a textbook, magazine, or website. The type of source you use can also give clues to how reliable and scholarly a particular piece of information is. There are a variety of excellent sources for research that include the American National Standards Institute, British Standard Institution, or the Standards Council of Canada. While these sources are generally regarded as reliable but you must verify if they are reliable and have the appropriate references to prove it.

Conclusion



When writing a conclusion statement for an argumentative term paper for students, there are several important elements that should be included. While the conclusion should reiterate the thesis and the main elements of your essay most professors will require students to go beyond. The conclusion should not be too long or repeat the thesis. Here are some examples of weak and strong conclusions for argumentative papers:

It is possible to evaluate the health risks associated with using electronic cigarettes and smoking a traditional cigarette. You can also compare the costs of health insurance for smokers and how the costs add up. Depending on your topic, you can use a more general example like this. A student essay on the negative health effects of smoking cigarettes should explain the benefits and drawbacks of stopping. You could also discuss the cost to society of health insurance coverage for smokers.